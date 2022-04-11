Great community response to massive charity auction

A CHARITY auction at the Glenpark Estate in Tyrone received a great response from the local farming community.

The ‘Auction of Hope’, held on Friday night, had more than 100 lots donated by local individuals and businesses to be auctioned off.

It was hosted by well-known local auctioneer Richard Beattie and his wife Selina at the wedding venue they own outside Gortin, the Glenpark Estate.

Advertisement

Libby Clarke, one of the event’s organisers, said, “The farming community are so well-known for being a really generous bunch of people and they just always excel themselves.”

Each of the lots were auctioned off at above their face value to raise thousands of pounds for the Air Ambulance Northern Ireland and the Cancer Fund for Children.

“The like of the Air Ambulance is at three farms a week across Northern Ireland, so the community really connects with it and the Cancer Fund for Children has given so much support to families and young ones,” Libby said.

A final total of how much was raised should be known later this week.