Gyms play charity match for Macmillan

TWO local gyms recently played a charity soccer match in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support and raised hundreds for a good cause.
The match was between Reps Gym and Padraig Quinn’s PT, with the team from Reps coming out as the eventual winners.
The match, held at Omagh Leisure Complex, was organised by Padraig Quinn Personal Training and Justy McGinn from Reps gym, and raised over £400 for MacMillan Cancer Support.
The players, many of whom have experienced cancer in their families, braved the cold winter wind for the 11 v 11 match. By the finish, Reps gym had smashed the opposition on a scoreline of 6-1.
Padraig Quinn, co-organiser of the match said, “It was all for a good cause. Many of the players have been impacted directly, or have had family impacted by cancer, so we wanted to do something to raise money for the cause.”
