MORE than 600 runners and walkers of all ages descended upon the sunkissed Seskinore village for the second Seskinore Forest 5k Run and Walk on Saturday morning.

Organised by Seskinore Rural Community Group, the event attracted participants from near and far, and featured special guests, Team Kerr, who were fresh from their achievements at the London Marathon by pushing down barriers for disability athletes.

The running family, comprising mum, Sandra, dad, David, and son, Aaron, were on hand to present the prize, and tell their remarkable story after the race.

The organisers were also delighted to welcome over 30 athletes from Omagh Spires Special Olympics Club, who all made their way round the scenic route.

The 5k race was won by local athlete, Phil Adams of Omagh Harriers. Adams was comfortably clear of the field, and finished with a time of 16.51.

Another local, Nessan McQuaid, finished second, with a time of 17.25, and in third place was Peter Mullan of Carmen Runners AC, with a time of 17.30.

The talented young athlete, Nadine McIntyre from Enniskillen Running Club was first female across the line, in a time of 19.45, closely followed in second place by Pauline McGurren with a time of 19.49, and in third place was Breige McCaffrey of Knockmany Running Club, with a time of 20.32.

There was plenty of young talent on show in Seskinore with Conor McSorley winning the Boys U18, with Lewis McKeown in second place and Cormac Donnelly third place.

Laura Barrett won the Girls U18 race, with Orlagh Martin taking second place, and Ciara McCusker in third place.

The ‘Race’ category winners were: Fergal O’Donnell (Galbally Runners) Male O40; Brian McElduff (Knockmany Running Club) Male O50; Tommy Gartland (Knockmany Running Club) O60; and Julie McCarney (Fintona Runners) Female O40; Michelle McGlone O50 (Knockmany Running Club); and Pamela Adams (Run for Enda) Female O60.

Race director, Ivor Russell, was overjoyed with the success of the event.

“We are delighted that our event in its second year continues to grow and attract participants from all backgrounds and abilities,” he said. “Not only did we have babies in buggies, but our oldest gentleman taking part was 95!

“There was a lot of hard work put in by the organising committee, especially in the lead up to the event, and with the wet conditions over the past few weeks,” he continued.

“However, seeing everyone enjoying themselves in the sunny conditions makes it all worthwhile.

“This event would not be possible without the sponsorship from local businesses, so a massive thank you to them, and everyone who contributed to the success of this year’s event.”

At the close of proceedings, the organisers invited everyone to enjoy ice cream, burgers and refreshments in the sun.

All monies from the event will go to local projects in the forest and the village.