Insurance hike will not put brakes on Cookstown road race

A HEFTY insurance quote will not put the brakes on this year’s Cookstown 100 bike race, the organisers have insisted.

As speculation mounted over whether the event, due to take place this April, would be going ahead, Cookstown and District Motorcycle Club posted on social media to confirm that the popular road race will be staged for the 101st time.

In a statement, the club said, “Whilst it is public knowledge and the insurance quote which was received by the Motor Cycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) has raised concerns for organising clubs, we are hopeful that other quotes which are waiting to be issued may contain a more reasonable option to the MCUI UC,so we will continue to correspond with them over the next week or two.

“Cookstown club are also currently behind the scenes preparing documents and preparing various options of the organisation of the event in regards to liabilities etc for presentation, as a possible alternative option to be submitted to various insurance brokers, to maximise the possiblity of gaining a viable quote so the event can take place, should they need to take this direction in the next few weeks.

“We continue to ask for the support of spectators and competitors by getting packages asap and returning their entries asap, as we need to know any option offered to us, would be viable and

sustainable to the Cookstown club, before any commitment by us as a club is undertaken in regards to purchasing a expensive insurance policy.

The club statement added, “Any further updates, we will issue at the earliest opportunity, but currently the Cookstown 100 is most certainly still running from the organising club’s point-of-view.”

Cookstown councillor, Trevor Wilson, told the Dungannon Herald that the event was an important one for the local economy and brought in much-needed tourism to the area.

Cllr Wilson said, “The Cookstown 100 is a major tourist attraction. It would be a real shame eve the event did not take place.

“I would implore members of the public to take guidance from the Cookstown club before speculating about the event’s future at this time.”