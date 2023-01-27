Intergenerational dancing fosters fun and friendships

NURTURING ‘togetherness, diversity and inclusion’ through creative movement is the beautiful aim of an ‘Intergenerational Dance Project’ taking place in Omagh.

Keeping the theme of ‘Living Well More Tales to Tell’ in their imaginations and hearts at all times, taking part are Year Six pupils from Omagh Integrated Primary School, members of Omagh Day Centre, and members of Railway Court Sheltered Housing, Omagh.

And judging by the smiles and laughter of the participants as they posed for the camera for our photographer during mid-week rehearsals, one could correctly assume that the initiative is successful so far!

Carmel Garvey, choreographer and artistic director of the project, told the UH that the project ‘brings together the children and adults in a very interactive, integrated, creative and diverse way’, while ‘challenging perspectives’.

“Socialising varied ranges of abilities and ages together enhances well-being and inclusion,” she explained. “Through creative dance ideas, the dancers have been looking at connection, support, respect, togetherness, equality and purpose.”

Over the last number of weeks, each dancer – either working as a duet or within a group – has developed and produced their own creative movement sequences, while learning new skills.

The final result of the project is the creation of outstanding pieces of emotional choreography.

“During rehearsals, the dancers have experimented with creative movement, shapes, pathways, levels, artistic expression and spatial awareness,” Carmel continued. “This has also given them opportunities to make new friends, while growing deeper understandings of inclusion and diversity.”

The wonderful ‘Intergenerational Dance Project’ is part of the ‘Here & Now: Older People’s Arts and Wellbeing Festival 2022/23’, funded by Arts Council NI (the principal funder); Arts Care; and the Public Health Agency.

Best of luck, and happy dancing to all involved.