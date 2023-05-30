James is riding the crest of a wave

A HIGHLY regarded Tyrone surfer and surf instructor was awash with pride when he found out that his fun-loving, wave-riding academy in county Donegal had recently been awarded a prestigious prize.

James Garvey, the Castlederg native behind Rossnowlagh Surf School, was recently informed by BeyondSurfing, an esteemed name in the world of water sports, that his business had been named one of the top surf schools in Europe.

James, who started of Rossnowlagh Surf School at the age of 19, spoke with the TyroneHerald at the end of last week to explain just much this official recognition meant.

“When almost ten years ago I decided to start the surf school with the help of just a few buddies, I did not really know how it was going to go.

“However,” said James, “without too much conscious effort, things have just went from strength to strength, pretty organically, really.”

Rossnowlagh Surf School now has over 100 five star reviews on Google. However, James said that building a successful business was never his primary objective.

“To be honest, for me it has always been about getting kids into the sea and showing them the good stuff in life. For me, that means the outdoors and the sea.

“A generation of kids have – and continue to – grow up with phones and ipads constantly in their hands. It makes me feel good to see them in the water enjoying themselves,” said James.

And it is no mystery where James’s affinity with the water, or where his desire to share it, springs from.

“My mum and dad started holidaying in Rossnowlagh when I was young, and that started our family’s love of the sea.

“Early in my life, my dad, Jim Garvey, who used to be a GP in Castlederg, threw me into the water and that was my baptism. My love of surfing and the sea started to develop and deepen after that.

“To be able to introduce other people to the water is such a blessing,” said James.

Rossnowlagh is one of the most popular places in Donegal for holiday-makers from Tyrone. Every summer, the caravan sites fill with families, holidays homes come to life, and the expansive beach opens itself up to all who wish to enjoy it.

“I have to thank all of the Tyrone folk who come down here,” the Derg man continued. “It was really them who helped get the word out about the surf school, and about how idyllic Rossnowlagh beach is for learning how to surf.

“Thanks to everyone who has helped me along the way and I will see you in the water!”