Killyclogher man advocates mental health training for all

OVER the last decade, our society has come to radically accept the reality of mental health, in way that previously seemed unimaginable.

Where it was once normal to speak in binary terms about the presence or absence of ‘mental illness’, we now to talk about the more universal, nuanced, fluid notion of ‘mental health’.

However, as Sean Teague – a Killyclogher man who heads up one of Ulster University’s ‘Mind Your Mood’ societies – knows, when it comes to mental health, there is still work to be done.

Advertisement

Sean believes that everybody should take steps to improve their ability not only to manage their own emotional wellbeing, but also to look after their friends and family.

“There is no doubt that we are on the road towards a healthier, more enlightened understanding of mental health.

“However,” said Sean, “it would be a mistake to think that we have arrived at our final destination.”

Since September, Sean has been on placement with the ‘Mind Your Mood’ campaign at Ulster University’s new Belfast campus. Through his work, Sean has helped increase the number of on-site mental health ambassadors – students who have undergone mental health training – from a small handful, to just under 30.

Sean advocates that everyone – at Ulster University and beyond – should undertake mental health training.

“This is the first year our Belfast Campus has been open, and there is a big drive to make sure that every student has the opportunity to access services to help them manage their own mental health. But, in addition, I have also been pushing to offer students the opportunity to better equip themselves to support others.”

turn to a friend

Advertisement

Sean explained that, before seeking help from the university, most students are likely to first turn to a friend. Similarly, in life beyond the campus, people are generally inclined to reach out to a family member, friend or colleague before they engage with formal mental health services.

“My role is about getting people involved in the programmes run by the university. No matter how robust the services are, they are useless if people don’t know about them.”

Sean, who is on placement as part of his business degree, said people are often surprised to find that he is not coming from a background in psychology.

“You do not have to be a therapist to play a part in helping improve people’s mental health. It does not have to be that direct. There are loads of ways you can have an impact.

“I think that everyone should take training in order to expand their vocabulary for talking with others about mental health.

“This stuff does not always come natural, so a bit of training can be the difference between folding when somebody opens up to you, or being able to offer them a strong shoulder to lean on,” said Sean.

For anybody studying at any of Ulster University’s three campuses, you can get in contact with Sean and the ‘Mind Your Mood’ team through their Instagram ‘page, uu_mindyourmood’. For those at Queen’s, you can visit their Instagram page at qubstudentwellbeing.