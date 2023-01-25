Killyclogher man to appear on Countdown today

A Killyclogher native’s ‘lexical dexterity and numerical agility’ will be put to the test in an appearance on popular game show – Countdown.

Cillian McMulkin, who is currently living in Magherafelt, is due to appear on the show at 2.10pm today (Wednesday, January 25).

Having been on the show already, in 2011, getting beat in the first round, Cillian expressed interest in returning with a grudge to dissolve.

“I love the show and I have always watched it from I was a young child,” said Cillian, “I applied to be a contestant early last year and after a series of auditions, i was accepted.”

Cillian continued, “We recorded it on November 2 and it’s due on the air today [January 25].”

In the popular and renowned game show, contestants race against the clock in a series of challenges evolving around vowels, consonants and numbers.

We Are Tyrone wishes Cillian all the best.