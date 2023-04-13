Ladies night in Pomeroy raises money for cancer charity

A LADIES night held in Pomeroy has successfully raised almost £1,000 for a charity that supports local people living with cancer.

Over the weekend, the three women who organised the event presented a cheque of £821.65 to representatives from Charis Cancer Care – a centre based on the shoes of Loughfea, just outside Cookstown, that offers a multitude of therapies and support services for people with cancer.

One of the event organisers, Bernie Rafferty, has personal experience of breast cancer.

She explained how it felt to be able to give back to the people who provided her with help when she needed it most.

“Myself, Patricia Morris and Sara Conway decided to hold a ladies night on March 9 to raise money for Charis,” explained Bernie. “And we were absolutely delighted to recently present the charity with a cheque for £821.65.”

Bernie thanked everyone who bought tickets, attended on the night, and generously gave donations.

“We are so grateful to each and every one of you,” she said.

In addition, Bernie extended her gratitude to Tyrone GAA all-star, Kieran McGeary, as well as all the staff at The Rusty Keg, Pomeroy pub where the ladies’ night was held.

She said, “Thanks very much to Jackie from Charis for coming along on the night and sharing the amazing services provided by Charis, and for her professionalism and kindness.

“Charis is a place that is very close to me, Patricia and Sara, and to put this night together to fundraise for this amazing place has been very special.”

If anyone is affected by cancer, continued Bernie, and are over 18, they should get in touch with Charis.

“Whether you are going through a cancer journey yourself, have a family member who is going through it, or been bereaved by cancer, please reach out to Charisto avail of their wonderfulservice.”