THE BEAR RUN 74, which saw all manner of super cars take to local roads over the May bank holiday weekend in the name of charity, has been hailed yet another resounding success by its founder.

Lifford man, Keith ‘Bear’ Gamble this week remarked that this year’s charity event went very well, in terms of turnout and fundraising capabilities.

Raising 23,600 euros during the bank holiday weekend, the total jumped to an impressive 30,000 by the time other donations came in, with all money going to the Angel Wishes, a charity which supports children living with cancer and their families.

“It was 100 per-cent another great turnout and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves as usual,” Bear said.

Bear subsequently contacted Angel Wishes so he could present them with the cheque but a surprise phone call meant that he could do something a little closer to home.

He remarked, “Gayle at Angel Wishes told me that there was a young ten-year-old called Che Dunnion whom they knew of and who lived in Strabane and she asked whether I would like to present the cheque to him. I put his postcode into my phone and it turned out, Che only lived four minutes from my house! So it was arranged between me, Angel Wishes and Che’s parents Stephen and Carol to meet Che and hand over the cheque.

“Che is ill at the moment and had his first trip to Angel Wishes at the weekend. It was lovely to meet him and his family and, hopefully, this will give him a bit of a lift, showing that the local people care. Che joked that all he wanted was a run in my Mustang!”

Bear would like to thank all the drivers who took part along with everyone who helped make the Bear Run 74 the success it was.