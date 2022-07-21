This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Lisnafin residents enjoy summer art programme

  • 21 July 2022
Lisnafin residents enjoy summer art programme
Aileen MurphyBy Aileen Murphy - 21 July 2022
Less than a minute

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)

You can share this post!

Related Articles

News

From Omagh to Kyiv: Clearing bombs in Ukraine

  • 21 July 2022
Book Club

Netflix boosts sales of Omagh-born author’s book

  • 21 July 2022
News

Community voice their disgust after vandalism of memorial…

  • 21 July 2022
Soccer

Gallagher and Crozier hoping to be in the…

  • 21 July 2022
Advertisement

POWERED BY