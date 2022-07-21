Lisnafin residents enjoy summer art programme

Older residents in the Lisnafin area recently took part in a series of creative endeavours as part of the ABC (Art Bringing Connectivity) Project.

Part of the council’s Arts and Older People Programme the classes were aimed at local people aged 50 and took place in Lisnafin Community Centre.

Participants enjoyed glass lantern painting classes with Leona Devine on Monday mornings, and paverpol fairy house classes with Christine Bonnar on Wednesday mornings.

Free refreshments were provided during the classes in Lisnafin Community Centre.

Lisnafin/Ardnalee/Trust Cross Community Development Association would like to thank the Arts Council, through its National Lottery Fund, The Public Health Agency and The Baring Foundation for providing the funding to facilitate the classes in Lisnafin Community Centre, as well as the Christmas and Easter outreach art classes facilitated by Leona and Christine in Melmount Manor and Woodmount care homes.