Lissan House hosts vintage antiques fair for cancer charity

A fabulous day for all the family was had at a recent Cookstown fair in aid of Cancer Focus NI, which featured everything from antiques to vintage treats.

Taking place at Lissan House, the ‘Handmade Antique and Vintage Fair’ was organised by Omagh woman, Ann-Louise Bresnahan Kerlin, who is the owner of ‘Rustic Runway Vintage’, an online store that specialises in hand-picked American vintage clothing and accessories.

The event saw independent traders hailing from all over the countr

y showcase their passionately- crafted and collected stock.

Among those in attendance were Armagh-based ‘Vintage & Victorian’, and the stall featured high-quality sterling silver jewellery; offering a range of unique pieces, with some of the oldest dating to the 1800s.

‘Blue Vintage’, who came along, sold a wonderful array of vintage pieces, including homewares, china, bags, hats, jewellery and clothing.

Meanwhile, from Ballyclare was ‘Indulgence by Natasha’, which sold delicious cupcakes, cakes, caramel squares, shortcake, butter toffee, fudge and more for those in attendance.

And a fantastical ‘Fairy Trail’ kept the children occupied during the family-friendly, and unique event.

“What a fabulous day at our vintage fair,” said a spokesperson from Lissan House.

“Thanks to Ann-Louise for organising it, and to everyone who came out to support Cancer Focus NI and Lissan House.

“Special thanks to our volunteers for car parking, helping with the fairy trail, the pop-up shop and preparation of the house and the estate for the event.”

Echoing these sentiments, a delighted Ann-Louise said, “Wow, what an amazing turn out that we had! Thank you so, so much to all of you for coming.

“Thank you to my wonderful sellers, and big thanks to the amazing volunteers at Lissan House.

“I can’t wait to share our total raised for Cancer Focus NI very soon.”