Local duo prepare for third Ukraine trip

TWO local freelance sports journalists have launched their third crowdfunding campaign to help the people of Ukraine.

Simon Patterson from Ballymagorry and his wife, Maddi, are now hoping to travel to the war-torn country at the end of June with the intention of acquiring four wheel drive vehicles and refitting them out as ambulances for the front lines.

The couple, who got married in December made a previous trip in March, embarking on a 10,000 km round trip from Portugal in only ten days, during a brief break from their day jobs as MotoGP journalists.

That trip was far from uneventful, too, with the pair needing to negotiate the logistics of crossing out of Romania and into Ukraine, eventually doing so on a remote car ferry crossing of the Danube, before spending three days in the country, even being forced to take refuge in a bomb shelter after the air raid sirens went off.

That followed on from Simon’s first trip to Ukraine only days after the war commenced last year, delivering medical and protective equipment to those in need.

Simon told the Chronicle, “Even before the current invasion happened, I’ve tried to do what I can for Ukraine, after Russia murdered a university friend of mine when they shot down Malaysian flight, MH17, in 2014 – but when the atrocities they were committing became apparent in March 2022, I knew I had to do more.

“The combination of that, and making some really good Ukrainian friends over the past few months, means that we’ve really got no option but to try and help where we can.

“I’m very lucky to have a platform on social media, and some very generous people that were willing to help out, and we’ve been able to do great work since then.

“There’s something very sobering about receiving a message from the front lines to tell you that the supplies you’ve helped to provide have saved a life.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has donated, and we’re looking forward to being able to do even more on this trip.”

l If you’d like to donate, you can do so online at linktr.ee/racingforukraine or by direct bank transfer to Simon Patterson, account number 34202695 and sort code 04-00-04.