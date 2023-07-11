Locals enjoy screening of Newtownstewart film

NEWTONSTEWART Heritage Group celebrated receiving almost £27,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund by screening a new film about St Eugene’s Church.

The event, which took place last Thursday evening, saw history buffs from across the county descend on Newtownstewart to watch the premiere.

Newtownstewart Heritage Group received almost £27,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund which will be used to explore the rich heritage of the Newtownstewart area.

Dr Jim McGreevy, NI committee member at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said, “We are thrilled to support St Columb’s Diocesan Trust and the Friends of Glenock in exploring the heritage of Newtownstewart and its surrounding areas.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will strengthen the community by helping local people better understand their heritage and history. This area of West Tyrone is the home to fascinating heritage and we know it is a great way of bringing people together and creating a sense of pride of place, that in turn can deliver wider economic benefits.”