Loreto Grammar School students enjoy tastes of European culture

This year has proven to be a busy and exciting time for pupils and staff of Loreto Grammar School, Omagh, as they packed their bags and jetted off to a variety of European destinations on a range of educational visits.

More than 40 enthusiastic Year 11 pupils and staff travelled to Andalo, Italy at the end of January, alongside fellow pupils and staff from other neighbouring schools as part of an exciting a ski trip.

Pupils progressed on the slopes during the week, as well as having the opportunity to engage in a range of fun-filled activities, including ice-skating, tobogganing and snow trekking.

Plans are already in place for pupils to travel to Italy skiing in 2024.

Meanwhile, in February, Year 13 pupil, Meabh, spent five days travelling with Rotary Ireland to various governmental facilities, including Stormont, EU offices in Dublin, Dáil Éireann and the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France.

Also in February, Year 14 pupils from the Religious Studies class jet-setted to Rome, Italy, where they completed a full itinerary, which included, for example, visits to the Vatican, St Peter’s Basilica, Sistine Chapel, Spanish Steps, Trevi Fountain and a day trip to Assisi.

Finally, in mid-March, almost 50 Year 10 pupils and staff spent four days taking in the stunning sights of Paris, France; immersing themselves in French culture, while bringing their own taste of Irish culture to the French capital on St Patrick’s Day.

In addition to the current Year 10 pupils who have been selected to venture on the Ski Trip 2024, staff and pupils from the senior choir and traditional group are looking forward to travelling to Prague, Czech Republic to compete in the Annual Young Bohemian Choral Festival, while a number of current Year 11 pupils will be heading off to Lusaka, Zambia in October to complete a voluntary work placement in conjunction with the Spirit Paul McGirr Foundation.

Loreto Grammar School say they are delighted to afford students these invaluable opportunities to travel, learn, develop and experience the joy of the world around us… on an international level.