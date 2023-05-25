Loughmacrory make their own heroes

THE staff and pupils of St Teresa’s Primary School in Loughmacrory were delighted to welcome Seamus Mullan to the school, when he presented them with a copy of his book, ‘Making Our Own Heroes’.

Accompanying the local author and former St Teresa’s principal, who has worked tirelessly compiling this comprehensive history of Loughmacrory’s GAA club, was local parish priest, Fr O’Neill, and chairman of the GAA club, Shane McCullagh.

Speaking with the UH, school principal, Catriona McElholm explained how much the presentation of the book meant to the whole school community.

Advertisement

“This wonderful 480 page publication documents the 50 year history of the Loch Mhic Ruairi Naomh Treasa GAA Club,” began Mrs McElholm.

“Seamus, a former principal of St Teresa’s, gave us a little snippet of what the book entailed, and he had our pupils hanging onto every one of his words.

“He remarked on the copious number of interviews he carried out over the years, and about how he used these to help him produce a year-by-year account of the club’s history; even before its formation in 1972.

“Having some of his grandchildren as both past and present pupils, Seamus understands this is where it all begins, and he was keen to offer all our pupils the opportunity to read about the roots of the club.”

Continuing, Mrs McElholm said, “Seamus also took time to answer a series of questions from some of our pupils, and, as always, he answered them fabulously.

“You could feel a real sense of pride running through these words as he reminded our children that they are inheriting something special, and urged them to take care of it and look after it for the next 50 years and beyond.”

Addressing the pupils on the day, club chairman, Shane McCullagh echoed the words of Mr Mullan and reiterated just how central the GAA Club is in the local community.

Advertisement

“Shane explained how the club has always played a major part in community, and the connection between it and the school has always been pivotal in ensuring that both organisations go from strength-to-strength.”

The book is on sale for £30 in the local shops, or it can be purchased online by visiting the club website at www.loughmacrorygaa.com/making-our-own-heroes.