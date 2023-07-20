Mental health charity launches golf classic

A GOLF tournament in aid of a local mental health charity will take place in Newtownstewart next month.

Newtownstewart Golf Club captains Ian Beattie and Paula Devine joined with AWARE NI representatives Anita McCay, Margaret McCrossan and Joyce Thompson to officially launch the fundraiser, due to be held on Friday, August 11 .

There is an entry fee of £160 per teams of four people, with up to £4,000 worth of prizes to be won.

Those who take part will receive a goody bag on the day as well as on course refreshments and a meal afterwards.

AWARE NI is the depression charity for the North who support people living with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

It has local support groups in Omagh and Strabane.

Established in Derry in 1996, the charity now has a large network of peer-led support groups throughout the North run by a team of trained volunteers, many of whom have personal experience of mental ill-health.

Support groups welcome people experiencing depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder and carers for people with the illness. They offer a safe space to talk openly, share experiences and discuss coping strategies.

The North has the highest rate of mental ill-health than any other UK nation, with one in five adults here having a mental health condition at any one time. If you would like to more details you can visit their website at www.aware-ni.org.

If you are interested in entering the Golf Classic, you can find out more information by calling Newtownstewart Golf Club on 028 81661466.