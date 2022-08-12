This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Mobilise for Noah

  • 12 August 2022
Mobilise for Noah
PACEMAKER BELFAST 24/06/2020 Urgent update re missing14-year-old Noah Donohoe Police searching for missing 14-year-old Noah Donohoe have released further information about his last sighting. Chief Inspector Gavin Kirkpatrick said: “We believe Noah left his home in South Belfast on Sunday 21 June at approximately 5.30pm. “Noah left his home on his black Apollo mountain bike wearing a black skateboarding helmet, khaki green North Face jacket, grey sweat shorts with an emblem on one leg, a tie-die blue hoody, Nike trainers with a bright yellow ‘tick’ and carrying a khaki rucksack. “Noah was seen on Ormeau Avenue at 5.45pm on Sunday evening. He is then sighted again on Royal Avenue heading towards York Street a short time after. “Noah was then seen on North Queen Street heading towards the Limestone Road at 5:57pm. “An eyewitness believes they saw a young male matching Noah’s description fall off his bicycle on Sunday evening, possibly sustaining a head injury, in the vicinity of North Queen Street/York Street, but we do not know the specific time.
Aileen MurphyBy Aileen Murphy - 12 August 2022
2 minutes read

