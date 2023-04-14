Musical extravaganza returns in memory of inspiring Aiden

AFTER a three-year hiatus, the leg warmers, big hair, designer stubble, blonde highlights and cheesy music are returning to Strabane – and everyone will be rocking out in aid of a good cause later this month.

For the first time since 2019, ‘70s/80s for Aiden’ will be taking place at the Fir Trees Hotel on Saturday, April 22.

The musical extravaganza is once again ready to remember a much-loved member of the Strabane community in Aiden McAteer.

Sadly, the well-known barman died in February of 2014 after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

It has been oft-remarked that Aiden had an ever-present ‘legendary smile’ which was always on his face to greet people, and, despite going through illness and treatment, his positivity never faltered and continues to inspire to this day.

The initial night was organised by local DJ, journalist and Aiden’s friend, Mickey Ferry.

Conceived as a ‘80s night, as Aiden adored all things associated with the decade, the first disco was a huge success, raising money for Leukaemia and Lymphoma NI.

“Aiden’s positivity is a lasting memory that continues to inspire,” said Mickey.

“He travelled far and wide, and made his mark everywhere he went. He also worked in many establishments in Strabane.

“Simply put – he knew everybody and everybody knew him.

“And anybody who really knew Aiden knew that he liked all-things 1980s.”

The theme is being expanded this year to include the 1970s, offering up a whole raft of new music and costume ideas.

Mickey, who will be DJing once again, said,“So far, we’ve hosted six unforgettable nights and we’re now all set to return for a long-awaited seventh, with great music and fashions from the 1970s now added to the colourful mix; so now, you can have extra fun thinking of something to wear, with the Abba-tastic, glam, disco and punk swag of the ‘70s going head-to-head with the extravagant fa-fa-fa-fashions of the 1980s!

“Of course, fancy dress is not essential. Everyone is more than welcome to come along and enjoy a great night’s music, all for a great cause and in memory of a special guy.

“There will also be loads of raffles and prizes on the night, and yes, a prize for the best outfit. Hopefully you can join us for a great night – it’s been way too long!”

So, it’s time to start ‘making your mind up’ about a costume, no need to be ‘too shy’ about what to wear. ‘Journey’ back to two bygone ages for a night of craic, great costumes and brilliant music, in memory of Aiden’s ‘light that will never go out’.