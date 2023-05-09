National Lottery funding boost enables Omagh community to thrive

AN OMAGH-based regeneration project has received more than £145,000 in funding from the National Lottery that will be used to facilitate support groups and community-based projects, including an after-schools club.

The funding, totalling £146,060, will enable the continuation of the delivery of much-needed services within the MACCA Resource Centre, particularly to support the delivery of essential educational and health programmes in the Mullaghmore and Castleview areas of Omagh.

A spokesperson for the Mullaghmore and Castleview Regeneration Project said that this funding will be “vital” to help families in the local area and support them through both good and tough times.

They said, “This funding is great news for the local area and enables us to continue and build upon the great work that is being done in the area. The funding will help pay for support groups and health programmes which local people can join and avail of for free.

“We will be launching a new homework club which will be a vital service for local children in the area. We believe that programs such as this will become even more important due to the impact that education funding cuts will have on children from disadvantaged areas.

“We will also create support and health groups which will be designed for everyone in the community. Men, women, elderly people and children in the local area will all be able to avail of a service targeted for them.”

Other beneficiaries of the grant will include both women’s and men’s groups in the area. It will also fund the ongoing work of the community gardens project.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council chair, Barry McElduff added, “The MACCA Regeneration Project was developed to regenerate, revitalise and reconnect the Mullaghmore and Castleview communities and enable residents to plan and implement activities that would affect their lives socially, culturally and educationally.

“I would like to commend the small number of volunteers who have provided help and support to date. I would also like to thank the National Lottery for their generosity which will enable the residents to see their vision become a reality for the betterment of all residents.”

The funding has come from the National Lottery’s Community Fund which awards money to communities across the UK, working with local groups and charities to enable communities to thrive.