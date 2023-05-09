This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

National Lottery funding boost enables Omagh community to thrive

  • 9 May 2023
National Lottery funding boost enables Omagh community to thrive
The Chair of Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Councillor Barry McElduff, joined with support agencies and committee members of the MACCA resourse centre, to the launch of the Mullaghmore and Castleview regeneration project. Macca have been fortunate to have been awarded funding from the National Lottery. MC 5
Thomas MaherBy Thomas Maher - 9 May 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY