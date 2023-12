A LOUGHMACRORY father-of-four has just released his first book detailing his inspiring journey from a couch zero to a dad hero.

Since taking a life-changing decision to get in shape during the Covid lockdown, Micky Collins recently completed a triathlon for his 50th birthday.

The fitness-minded dad wasn’t always sturdy as a rock, as, in his past life, all he was focused on was rock music and the party lifestyle.

“Whenever Covid set in I was stuck for what to do with myself,” began Micky.

“With the four boys in the house, I made a decision that, rather than laying about, we should all get more active.”

While changing his own lifestyle, Micky realised the importance at his age of being in shape to raise a healthy family.

“During lockdown, I gained a great sense of mortality and understanding which hit me hard, and it made me realise that my passing would devastate my boys.

“So, I had to get busy doing something about it, and make healthier decisions to maximise my lifestyle so the boys have less to worry about.

“But, at the end of the day, it’s much more wholesome to have a father in the picture to have a relationship with his sons.

“Monkey see, monkey do,” said Micky. “And I need to be a present and positive father to lead by example.”

And his sons certainly enjoy healthy lifestyles: Peter plays football and handball in the Loughmacrory U11 team, while Shane loves swimming and canoeing, Conor plays for the Loughmacrory minors and the oldest son, Michael, plays for Mountjoy FC.

However for Micky, his biggest endeavour this year was taking part in an Iron Man triathlon for his 50th birthday.

“It was a day I’ll never forget,” began Micky.

“When it came to the morning, I was really nervous at the start, but the nerves went away after the first few minutes. Although, once I got off the bike, I took a really bad cramp in my hamstring, and I had to go between limping and trying to jog on through it.

“But it was all worth it when I was running down the streets, and the people watching were wishing me happy birthday.

“That buzz from the crowd helped me keep going, and I got through the leg cramps,” said Micky.

His ultimate present for his milestone birthday was receiving the Iron Man medal, which he proudly wore across his neck after crossing the finishing line.

After his massive achievement, Micky has written a book in the hopes of inspiring others to show that it is never too late to get fit.

Micky’s book, ‘Iron Maiden to Ironman’, is now available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle e-book.