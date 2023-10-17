New Chamber President keen to promote ‘shop local’ message

IVAN Gilmour was confirmed as the new president of Omagh Chamber of Commerce this week.

The local man, who has been a postal worker in the town for 40 years, succeeds Colm Broderick who held the post since 2019.

Mr Gilmour had been vice-president of the Chamber, and has held a number other positions since joining the group six years ago. Speaking of his new role after the Chamber’s AGM on Tuesday, Mr Gilmour said one of his immediate goals is to promote the message of ‘shop local’.

Advertisement

“I am honoured and privileged to take on the role of president of the Chamber of Commerce,” he told the UH. “I really want to promote the message that people should shop locally as much as possible.

“Covid-19 was a very hard time for the retail industry, and we need to ensure that people support their local businesses.”

Outgoing president, Colm Broderick said the Chamber remains in ‘good hands’.

He stated, “I would like to wish the best to Ivan and the new team of people at the Chamber of Commerce. Omagh is a great town and I know it will have a great future.

“I am very proud of the work we have done to help the businesses of the town recover after the pandemic, and I know the chamber will continue that good work.”