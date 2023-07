RESIDENTS in Plumbridge are being encouraged to take up gardening at the newly-established allotment project.

Glenelly Development Trust Ltd (GDT), in conjunction with Glenelly Community Forum, transformed the derelict DoE yard to provide locals with opportunities to grow healthy, fresh food while benefiting from fresh air and exercise.

Volunteers, community leaders and local residents enjoyed the celebrations at the official launch recently together with the Mayor, local politicians and council staff. Musicians from CCE Cappagh Badoney entertained everyone during the event.

Ivan McKelvey, chairman of GDT said, “We are delighted to lead on this development on behalf of the other local groups. We are grateful to Derry City and Strabane District Council (DCSDC) for agreeing to the 25-year lease, and for all their help and support developing the project. There has been a massive amount of work involved in clearing the site, preparing the allotment beds, and making the furniture and shed. Our contractors and suppliers have worked tirelessly, and have displayed some excellent craftsmanship.

“We are looking forward to seeing the variety of fruit, vegetables and flowers which will be grown.”

Brenda Morris, company secretary of GDT added, “We are indebted to Bronagh and all the funders who have helped to make this dream a reality. Funders included National Lottery Award for All, DFC Cooperation Ireland, Live Here Love Here and DCSDC. The allotment site will be a fantastic community space where locals can meet with each other whilst doing something they enjoy. An allotments committee has been established and they will oversee the daily running of the site. We are now receiving expressions Of interest until Monday, July 31 for anyone looking for a bed or use of the polytunnel.”