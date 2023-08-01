New parish priests appointed in Tyrone

A new Parish Priest has been appointed to the Parish of Termonmaguirc which covers the Carrickmore and Loughmacrory areas.

Errigal Ciaran-born, Fr Peter McAnenly, has been appointed to the parish. He has previously been an admin for the Armagh Diocese and will take over from Fr Sean O’Neill who will now be PP of Keady and Derrynoose in Co Armagh.

It is one of a number of clerical changes in the Armagh and Derry Dioceses, both of which cover large parts of Tyrone.

A new parish priest has been announced for Drumquin after the death of Fr Kevin Mullan at the beginning of May.

The popular Omagh-born priest served in the parish of Drumquin for many years until his death.

Now, the parish – which is known as Langfield – will have Fr Paul Fraser as its priest.

Fr Fraser will serve in the post, as well as continuing his existing duties as Parish Priest for Ardstraw West and Castlederg and Termonamongan.

His appointment to cover Langfield is one of a number of clerical which have been announced for the Diocese of Derry.

They were confirmed by the Bishop of Derry Dr Donal McKeown and will be effective from August 26.

Fr Fraser’s appointment to Langfield means that Fr Eugene Hasson, who has been admin in the parish, will be concentrating once more fully on his duties as Parish Priest for Drumragh, which covers Omagh town and is one of the largest parishes in the Derry Diocese.

Fr Hasson will now be assisted by Rev Michael McCaul, who has been appointed curate in Drumragh.

Rev Thomas Canning, the current curate in Melmount and Castlederg, will also act as curate in Termonamongan and Langfield.

He is due to reside in Drumquin.

There will also now be a priest residing in Greencastle. He is Rev James Devine, who is returning from a leave of absence to take up the role of curate in Badoney Lower, Badoney Upper, Ardstraw East and Greencastle.

The other change affecting local parishes is that of Rev Michael Gallagher, who is to be curate in Melmount and Sion Mills and will reside at Sion Mills.

Bishop McKeown urged Catholics across the Diocese to keep the priests and the people and parishes that they serve in their prayers.