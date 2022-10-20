New support group for bereaved parents holding ‘Big Breakfast’ fundraiser

A NEW support group set up with the aim of helping parents bereaved by the loss of a child is holding a special ‘Big Breakfast’ fundraiser this weekend.

Since it was set up in the summer, around 100 people have attended the three meetings held by the Child Loss Matters group.

The ‘Big Breakfast’ event in Kelly’s Inn, Garvaghey on Saturday morning is being aimed at raising funds to help organise further activities to help those who are attending the charity’s monthly meetings.

Edwina Thompson-Clarke and her husband, Keith, made the decision to form the group alongside Kate Corrigan and Katrina O’Neill in July, and have spoken about the importance of the stories being told.

“Both these ladies have put their heart and soul into making our group successful, with all that they do,” said Edwina Thompson-Clarke.

“The number of people who have attended the three meetings and told their stories has been absolutely amazing. It’s really important we feel that so many have been given this opportunity.

Kate Corrigan said the Big Breakfast event is an opportunity for those attending the meetings, their families and the public in general to socialise together.

“We’re really looking forward to Saturday. The money raised will help us to organise further activities and classes in the coming months all with the aim of helping the

group and our work to continue growing.”

Katrina O’Neill said people were always welcome to attend one of the meetings, which are held on the last Saturday of each month at 10am in the Silverbirch Hotel.

The fundraising ‘Big Breakfast’ is taking place this Saturday morning between 8am and 12 noon in Kelly’s Inn, Garvaghey.