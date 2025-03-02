New TV series tells the Sperrins stories of Tyrone people

THE people of Tyrone whose lives are rooted in nature and protecting the Sperrin Mountains is the theme of a new BBC series.

Commencing on Monday, March 3 at 8pm, ‘Chronicles Of The Sperrins’ the show has been filmed across all four seasons, and reveals the unspoiled heritage of these mountains which span 40 miles across the heart of Mid Ulster – as well as the people living and working on these landscapes steeped in history and legend.

Narrated by actor Colin Morgan, episode one begins in spring, with Annie and Vinny and their team of social farmers preparing for planting and lambing season in the Glenelly Valley.

At Mullaghcarn, peatland officer Rory battles the weather as conservation efforts are under way to restore boglands on the mountain side.

In the Gortin Glens, walking guide Sean Harpur and his guide dog Bennie explore the woodland’s hidden history.

Lissan House near Cookstown was gifted to the community in 2006 and we meet the volunteers working to restore the estate to its former glory – including the 200 year old historic clock.

Across the countryside, abandoned rural houses are a constant reminder of the past.

Glenelly Valley local Rose Mary has started a project to uncover the stories behind these homes and welcomes John and Lynn who have travelled from America to trace their ancestral roots.

The Sperrins are an official Dark Sky area and the perfect location for photographer and night-sky hunter Martin McKenna to capture the Northern Lights at Beaghmore Stone Circles.

Summer has arrived and on Mullaghcarn, Sean and his guide dog Bennie lead the annual hike to the mountain peak, and later in the series the pair climb Bessy Bell to visit a Holy well believed to hold healing powers.

The Holm is the heartbeat of the cricket mad village of Donemana.

For professional cricketer Rumesh who is visiting from Sri Lanka it’s the last match of the season, and he is hoping to help the Dunamanagh team become the champions of the North West.

As the seasons continue the peatlands burst into life and in Creggan, peatland officers Rory and Bryan discover some surprising wildlife, while entomophile Dakota searches for unique insects on Glenullion Bog.

As autumn and winter approach the volunteers are busy keeping Lissan House warm and dry. We also meet Lynne and her pilot husband Miller who take to the skies to view the Sperrins from above.

In the final episode, the mountains are covered in snow, creating a winter wonderland and perfect weather conditions for adrenaline junkie and seasoned snowboarder Kieron.

Christmas celebrations are in full swing and Annie and Vinnie celebrate a busy and successful year at their Glenelly social farm, before the cycle of the seasons begins all over again.

‘Chronicles of the Sperrins’, made by Waddell Media, starts Monday, March 3 at 8pm on BBC One Northern Ireland. The full series will also be available on BBC iPlayer.