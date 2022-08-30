A NEW women’s group set up in Strabane is encouraging local ladies to find their tribe, and in turn to reap all the benefit that come from female companionship.

The Vibe Tribe is a new initiative from Fountain Street Community Centre which opens a world of mindfulness and positive thinking to women across Strabane.

The group, which received backing from the National Lottery Community Fund, has its official launch recently in Fountain Street. At it centre manager Mary Deery outlined some of the activities and subsequent benefits which can be enjoyed when you become part of the Vibe Tribe. She explained, “The project is aimed at creating a comfortable space where women can feel more grounded and can tap in to their inner self.”

Mary went on to detail some of the classes and therapies which will be included. Among these is a four-week Cooking on a Budget class which has already started in Fountain Street and is already benefitting a great number of families.

As well as that there is a neuro linguistic programme delivered by Sharron McCormick which will teach ladies about the power of positivity, the law of attraction and vision boards, and how to change individual mindsets for success.

A four week course in Laughter Therapy is also planned to bring some light relief to local women. Proven to help with anxiety and depression it will help to elevate moods and reduce stress. It is due to get underway at the start of September.

The highlight of the Vibe Tribe is sure to be the health and well-being retreat to Donegal in October. Spaces are limited to 30, and a fee of £60 is applicable to cover travel, accommodation, meals and activities. The retreat will include a crystal healing workshop, a mindfulness session on the beach, a cold water dip in the Atlantic, along with time for each participant to chill out and relax.

Later in the year more activities will take place back in Fountain Street, these include a basket-weaving course, dress-making and rock painting.

Starting on Wednesday, October 19 a Menopause Cafe will run monthly at the centre until January. It will be facilitated by Dr Sandra McNeill, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Altnagelvin.

And after such a packed programme of events the Vibe Tribe will end on International Women’s Day (March 8). A special celebration will be planned to marked the conclusion of the initiative.

The Vibe Tribe is open to women all across Strabane. If you would like to find out more information call in to Fountain Street community centre or phone 02871885100.