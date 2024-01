CASTLEDERG parents, Alanna Crawford and Stephen Galbraith, have said they are ‘delighted’ to welcome their New Year’s Day baby into the world.

The unexpected surprise, in the form of an 8lbs 3oz beautiful baby boy, arrived for the Castlederg couple on Monday – although he wasn’t due until January 12!

Alanna and Stephen were one of three local parents to welcome their newborns into the world on the first day of 2024.

“The birth was unexpected,” began Alanna. “I went into labour at home on the morning of New Year’s Eve, so we actually thought he was going to be a New Year’s Eve baby!”

And at 5.34am on New Year’s Day, baby Galbraith was born in South West Acute Hospital (SWAH) – the younger brother of Jack, aged 12, and Jamie, aged five.

“We haven’t decided on a name for him just yet, but we are all just delighted to be home and are excited to get settled into 2024 with our newest arrival,” concluded Alanna.

Speaking after the birth of their baby girl, Gemma Conwell and Steven Bonner from Strabane said, “We had a very good experience with labour, and delivery with the amazing help with the team in Altnagelvin. Our midwives in the delivery suite were Holly Pape and Joanne Russell.”

The couple greeted their new 6lbs 9oz baby girl at 2.40pm on New Year’s Day.

“We are glad to be home and to be adjusting to our new family life. We are enjoying being able to introduce Millie-Kate to her big sisters, Kelsey and Jessica, and the rest of the family,” added Gemma.

Another Strabane couple, Niamh and Conan Pollock, both said ‘hello’ to their little baby girl at 3.17am on New Year’s Day in Altnagelvin, weighing 7lbs 13oz.

Niamh shared how baby Pollock has a proud big brother in Donnchadh, and that she has no name yet, as both Niamh and Conan were convinced they were giving birth to a another boy!

“We got home on New Year’s Day, and are feeling great to be home,” Niamh added.