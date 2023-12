Friends of the Glens will once again host their annual walk on the opening day of January, this time with all proceeds going to Guide Dogs Northern Ireland.

The New Years Day Walk is by now a well-established charity expedition that each year helps raise money for various worthy causes.

This year, however, after one of the key organisers was given with a guide dog, it was decided that all the money raised by the 2024 walk would be donated to Guide Dogs Northern Ireland.

Speaking with Sean Harpur, whose claims his life has been greatly enhanced since receiving his first fully trained guide dog, he told us who how you can go about being part of the 2024 New Year’s Day Walk .

“We are once again inviting people to join us on our walk along Bessy Bell Way on New Year’s Day,” began Sean.

“We are leaving from the Mellon Country Inn, Beltany Road, Omagh from 10am. Those who come along are invited to sign on, before leaving in their own time and at their own pace.”

Sean reminded people that the trail is clearly waymarked and that dogs are welcome.

“In the last number of years, this event has attracted hundreds of people; those living locally and others who travel distances, often to meet up with family and friends for what is now recognised as an cant-miss occasion!

“Many of the participants welcome the opportunity to get out on foot after the festive period, recognising the physical and mental benefits of walking and indeed talking.

“This is the eighth year that Friends of the Glens has organised this event and up until now we have mainly focused our attention on raising money and awareness around organ donation. This year, though, in light of the help they have given me, we will be walking bring much needed support to the fantastic organisation, Guide Dogs Northern Ireland.”

Sean extended his thanks to the many volunteers who give their time to make this event possible, to the management of the Mellon Country Inn who will make their premises available for parking and hospitality, and to the landowners along the trail for their ongoing support.

“Thanks also to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council whose work to enhance the terrain and safety of the Bessy Bell Way trail has allowed people to get to know this beautiful part of our countryside better than ever before.”