Omagh breast cancer survivor raises thousands for charity

A BREAST cancer survivor from Tyrone has said she was ‘totally overwhelmed’ by the number – and generosity – of people that recently turned up to her charity tea event.

Omagh woman, Marian Bonner, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2020, has raised over £3,500 for Care for Cancer, but said she hopes that the final figure will exceed £4,000.

As we enter the second week of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Tyrone Herald spoke with Marian to hear a bit about her cancer journey, and to find out why she felt the need to give back to the volunteers of Care for Cancer.

Advertisement

“They were so good to me and my family when we needed them, so I thought it was only right to do something to raise money for them, so that other people can get the same help and support that we did,” began Marian.

Diagnosed in late 2020, Marian was part of an unfortunate group of patients whose cancer journeys were made even more difficult by the rules and restrictions imposed in the early days of the pandemic.

“Even though I was diagnosed in December, my surgery was postponed until the new year because of the pandemic,” she recalled.

“Because of the way things were, it was a very lonely time.

“My daughters used to just drop me at the door, I would go into the hospital on my own, and then they would lift me afterwards.”

But Marion stayed strong throughout these most trying of times.

She credits the support of Care for Cancer with helping her and her family cope.

Advertisement

“They provided counselling, holistic therapies and some other services which really helped us process what was happening, and gave us some time away from the house, which was so important.”

So, to show her appreciation, Marian, who is now feeling healthy and positive, held a charity tea morning to raise money for the people who provided comfort and guidance during some of her darkest days.

“We had it in the house and I could not believe the amount of people that turned up.

“The weather was terrible but still people came in their droves.”

No stranger to throwing a party, Marian had all the essential elements covered.

“I have to thank everyone who helped out with the food, everyone really seemed to enjoy it, and I also want to give my gratitude to Louise Coyle, who provided the music. She was like a young Mary Black.”

Having the final word, Marian’s daughter, Emma Finley said, “Care for Cancer did not just help Mummy, they helped us all, and we are all so grateful for everything they done for us.

“Mummy is now positive, fit and active, and we are all so happy to see her doing so well.”