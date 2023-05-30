Omagh buildings to shine purple for Volunteers’ Week

COUNCIL buildings in Omagh will be beautifully illuminated in eye-catching purple next month as part of ‘Volunteers’ Week’ to say ‘thank you’ to local volunteers who, in their own special ways, are making a big difference to the lives of others in need.

Volunteers’ Week takes place from June 1 to June 7 every year, and gives charities and voluntary organisations the perfect opportunity to acknowledge every one of the fantastic volunteers they work with.

It also provides a chance to recognise that, however volunteers give their time or skills, their contribution is hugely beneficial and helpful to the people within their community.

Council buildings across both Omagh and Fermanagh will be lit-up on Thursday, June 1 to signify the start of Volunteers’ Week.

Omagh Volunteer Centre (OVC), funded by the Department for communities, works to support volunteering in the Omagh area, and provides services for anyone wishing to volunteer, and for community and voluntary groups.

Whether it’s an action you can take to support your community, such as picking up litter, or doing something for another person, like befriending an elderly person who is experiencing loneliness, these actions can have a big impact.

Martin Cassidy, volunteer co-ordinator of OVC, described volunteering as ‘perfect for anyone looking to give something back to their community’ – and with an array of volunteering roles available, there is something out there for everyone.

“The last year has been hard on us all, but there are small things we can do for ourselves, and for each other, that make a big difference,” Martin, who is also a volunteer himself, said.

“Many organisations now offer flexible, short-term and even remote volunteering opportunities.

“So, whether you work in a busy full-time role, or you’re about to retire with a little more time on your hands, you should be able to find a volunteering opportunity that’s right for you.”

If you would like to become a volunteer in a role that is right for you, with suitable hours, please contact Omagh Volunteer Centre now on 02882240772.