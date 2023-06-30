This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Omagh community group receives £10,000 boost

  • 30 June 2023
Omagh community group receives £10,000 boost
Members of the Campsie over 50's retirement club, receive a cheque for £9800, from Awards for All Community funding. Chairman William Laughlin, and members are pictured with the cheque at the British Legion building, during one of their club functions. MC 91
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 30 June 2023
Less than a minute

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY