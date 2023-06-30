Omagh community group receives £10,000 boost

A RETIREMENT club based in Omagh has been awarded nearly £10,000 in lottery funding to run activities for members to help them connect and reduce isolation.

Campsie Over-50s Retirement Club will use the £9,800 grant to run activities including day trips, arts and crafts classes and gardening workshops.

It is just one of a wide range of organisations in the Fermanagh and Omagh Council area to benefit from a Northern Ireland wide announcement of nearly £10m in funding. Over 300 grants ranging from £600 to over £500,000 are going to every council area across the North.

Projects being supported include activity to improve mental health by reducing isolation and helping people affected by the rising costs of living.

Another local group to receive funding is Killyclogher Senior Citizens Club, based outside Omagh. It has been awarded a £9,694 grant to run activities for older people to reduce isolation.

Activities include craft workshops, flower arranging, gardening, day trips and a Christmas event.