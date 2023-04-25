Omagh Community Youth Choir perform at gala dinner

“I believe in angels… Something good in everything I see…”With smiles on their faces and hope in their hearts, the Omagh Community Youth Choir performed a beautiful rendition of the ABBA classic, ‘I Have A Dream’, at a very special dinner at Hillsborough Castle to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Introduced by NI Secretary of State, Chris Heaton Harris MP, the choir sang in perfect harmony to an array of esteemed guests, which included current and former local, European, and global leaders, such as President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton, former senator, George Mitchell, former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, and former Irish President, Mary McAleese.

What’s more, the 1979 hit, which boasts a strong message of peace, was personally requested for them to perform by Number 10 Downing Street, having heard a video of the choir singing a lovely version of it in the past.

So, just before the dinner at 7pm and in front of a sunlight marquee specially-assembled to host the 250 distinguished guests, the Omagh Community Youth Choir began their performance at this remarkable evening – and to tremendous acclaim.

Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Daryl Simpson of Omagh, who was inspired to form the cross-community choir to build the bridges of peace in the aftermath of the Omagh Atrocity in 1998, described the event as a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity.

“It was an amazing occasion on many levels,” Daryl, musical director of the choir, said. “Not least that our own 25th Anniversary coincides with the Belfast Good Friday Agreement.

“None of our young people performing were born when this agreement was made, and it was palpable that we were very much part of the history and journey towards peace here.

“I think our choir members realised very quickly that their generation are the ones to keep this journey on track,” he added.

Moved by the messages of peace interlaced within the singing and sentiment, in Prime Minster Sunak’s opening remarks at the castle, he paid the choir a wonderful tribute.

“I’d like to thank the Omagh Community Youth Choir,” he said. “They were brilliant, and their voices raised together in harmony are the sound of Northern Ireland today.

“The sound of peace – because now the torch is passed from the architects of the agreement, to those who are building the future it promised.”

For Daryl, the gala event marked a poignant time of reflection.

“I thought of those we have lost on the way and of course, of the great young people who have passed through our ranks, and gone on to take their leadership skills into their communities and workplaces all over the world,” Daryl said. “With the veritable role call, the significance wasn’t lost on who the attendees were either.

“It certainly felt that this would be a once-in-a-lifetime event, with a distinguished array of local, European and global leaders.”

At present, the Omagh Community Youth Choir has a proud membership of more than 30 young people, whose ages range from 15 to 21-years-old.

The members are derived from many of the post-primary schools in Omagh, and some older members who attend university in the North.

The choir meet a number of times in a month in preparation for concerts and event, and it hosts open auditions each year around September time to help replenish around a third of members who leave for new pastures as they head off to university.

Daryl concluded with special words of gratitude.

“I’d like to thank the many people who have helped and volunteered their time over the years,” he said. “And especially to our current team, with assistant musical director, Brian McNamee, flying over from Manchester especially for this event.

“I’d also like to thank our commitee members of Deirdre McNamee, Margaret Simpson and Ivan Simpson for chaperoning and making sure everything is in order.

“A special word of thanks is always extended to Fr Kevin Mullan who has been our chairperson since our inception all those years ago,” he added.