Omagh Leisure complex to improve facilities for disabled people

A SPECIAL Changing Places facility is to be provided at Omagh Leisure Complex before the end of next month at a cost of almost £50,000.

Changing Places are toilet facilities which include specialist equipment such as a hoist and adult-sized changing benches to provide adequate space for up to two carers to support people with multiple disabilities.

To date, there are Changing Places facilities at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh, the Ulster American Folk Park, the Gortin Glens Forest Park and Davagh Forest, which is in the Mid-Ulster Council area.

The fully accessible toilets are aimed at helping those with profound and multiple learning disabilities, as well as other disabilities which severely limit mobility and mean that they therefore cannot use standard accessible toilets.

Approval for the investment of the £50,000 was granted by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council last week out of its 2022-2023 capital programme.

Local man, Dermot Devlin, of MyWayAccess, who campaigns on issues affecting those with disabilities, welcomed the decision to provide a Changing Place facility at the Leisure Complex.

“It’s great to see the needs of those with disabilities being acknowledged and steps taken to make public areas more accessible for them,” he said.

“All of these amenities help to make public areas more welcoming and accessible for those with disabilities.

“Since the Changing Places facility was provided at the Strule Arts Centre, we have seen how many more people with disabilities feel more confident and comfortable going to events there, and the same is the case with the Gortin Glens Forest Park and other amenities across the country.

“This is very important for all of those who may be limited in their own mobility and may need support.”