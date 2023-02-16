Omagh man refuses to let brain tumour slow him down

AS the summer of 2022 turned to autumn, a new light started to shine in the life of Paddy Grant, when, on September 27, his wife, Lauran gave birth to their first child, Iris.

Fast-forward a month, however, and, just as the arrival of Iris had brought unparalleled happiness into their home, in October an unforeseen seizure started a story of unprecedented adversity for the couple.

After being rushed to hospital, Paddy was examined, and, on assessment of his scans, he was told that he had a grade three glioma.

Advertisement

Paddy, a doctor himself, knew exactly how life-changing this news was. He had brain cancer.

With little time to process the news, Paddy began a treatment plan, one that he hoped would pave a road to recovery. At that moment, however, he could not be certain where his final destination lay, or how far off it was.

Even today, three months, one brain surgery, and a six-week bout of radiotherapy later, Paddy still does not have the privilege of knowing what his future holds.

However, not the sort of person to allow circumstances to smother his happiness or limit his potential, Paddy has resolved to do something important and meaningful later this year.

Speaking with the UH earlier this week, the Omagh man explained how over the month of July, along with family, friends and supporters, he will take on a huge feat of physical endurance, cycling around Ireland and climbing three of the islands highest peaks, in what is being labelled the 3-3-3.

“Basically, after I got the diagnoisis, I was overcome by a wave of despair and hopelessness,” said Paddy. “But I could not allow that to persist.”

“I wanted to do something to help some of the people who have helped me since by diagnosis. That’s where the idea of the 3-3-3 came from.”

Advertisement

From July 1 to July 22, Paddy will cycle around Ireland and climb three of the country’s highest peaks; Croagh Patrick, Carrauntoohil and Slieve Donard.

“A lot of people have been asking if they can accompany me for a leg of the cycle, and the answer is a resounding, yes!”

Paddy explained how being a doctor affected the way he received the news, and detailed where he is on his treatment plan at present, and how that is likely to progress by the time the 3-3-3 rolls around.

“Being a doctor myself – I have practiced in pediatrics for the last five years – I was able to understand my prognosis better than most,”said Paddy.

“I knew it was not good,” he said, euphemistically.

“However, despite what I knew, I was overcome by the same human fear as everyone else who gets that kind of news Although I knew what was happening, it did not change the reality of the situation. I knew from the start that it was not good and that things were not going to be easy,” said Paddy.

“The last few months have been a whirlwind; the birth of my first Daughter, losing my job, all the hospital appointments and treatments. I have just finished a bout of radiotherapy, and it will not be long before I start 36 weeks of chemotherapy,” said Paddy.

It is likely that Paddy will still be receiving chemotherapy – a treatment renowned for it debilitating effects – when he is takes on the 3-3-3.

“The situation is not not good, but many people receive much worse news than I did.

“To be honest, I am relishing the chance to give back to some of the people that have been here for me so far,” said Paddy.

All the money raised from the 3-3-3 – which already stands at £13,123 – will go to the Friends of Cancer Centre,” said Paddy.

Friends of Cancer help people suffering with cancer and their families in a multitude of ways, from paying for specialised nurses, to supplementing incomes, to organising group sessions to allow people to share their experiences.

If you want to support Paddy either by donating or by doing a stage of the cycle, visit Instagram page ‘p_grizzles’, and follow the link to the JustGiving page.