Omagh Rotary Club raises over £2,000 for earthquake appeal

  • 8 March 2023
Omagh Rotary Club raises over £2,000 for earthquake appeal
David Killen, Secretary of Omagh Rotary Club, Peter Waterson Rotary Council, Iria Haniling, Rotary Council, Wesley Atchison Rotary Council and President John Campbell, during their recent fundraising Coffee morning at Southwest College Omagh in aid of Turkey & Syria Earthquake Appeal and Omagh RDA Centre Arvalee.JMG1
WeAre Tyrone - 8 March 2023
