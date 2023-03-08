Omagh Rotary Club raises over £2,000 for earthquake appeal

OMAGH Rotary Club has now raised over £2,000 for the Turkey/Syria Earthquake Disaster Appeal with donations still coming in.

Invaluable aid is now getting through to the devastated areas where tens of thousands of lives have been lost and multiple buildings flattened.

The Rotary organisation internationally with its charity partner, Shelterbox, is helping to provide thermal-lined tents, blankets and other essential items to people who have been left with literally nothing.

The Omagh club’s latest fundraising venture was a coffee morning in the South West College Gallery Restaurant on Monday morning, organisation of which was spearheaded by Rotarian Peter Waterson, a former catering tutor in the college.

Members of the college’s STEP group and their tutors kindly helped to serve tea/coffee and all enjoyed the delicious freshly made scones and traybakes.

The club was delighted with the generous support on the day and as well as raising money for the earthquake appeal, a donation is also being made to the local Riding for the Disabled Association.

Prior to Monday, the Rotary club had held a collection at Omagh Market and members themselves had also donated to the disaster appeal.

Next up for Omagh Rotary Club is a fundraising concert in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, headlined by the much-acclaimed Chamber Choir West with conductor Dr David Baxter, a former Omagh man.

The event will also feature highly talented violinist, Yolanda Brannigan, the Christian Brothers’ Grammar School senior choir and the Loreto Grammar School traditional music group. The concert is being held on Thursday, March 9, at 8pm.

Admission is £10 with school children free.

Proceeds from the event will be split between the Sacred Heart Organ Fund, Chamber Choir West and Rotary charities.