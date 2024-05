Local people recently parked themselves upon static bicycles in Omagh Leisure Complex and took part in a fundraising event that turned out out be ‘a great wee money-spinner’.

A total of 34 fitness enthusiasts saddled their spinning stations and proceeded to peddle until they were sweat-drenched and knackered, each one putting in a big shift for Cancer Research UK.

This was the second annual ‘Spinathon’ organised by the local Cancer Research committee.

Advertisement

It was led by esteemed coach, Chris Lowe, and attended by dozens of eager participants, who together have so far raised just over £2,000 – a tally that still has not reached its summit.

Marian Rodgers, a committee member and keen spinner, said, “The Omagh Cancer Research committee has been going for about ten years, and we are always trying to find new ways to raise money.

“Last year, we came up with the idea of the ‘Spinathon’, which was attended by about two dozen people and raised under £2,000.

“This year, though, we managed to borrow extra bikes from the Bawnacre Centre in Irvinestown, enabling us to boost the number of people able to take part.

“The result was a bigger turnout and more money raised, which is what it is all about,” said Marian.

“Thanks to all those who took part, as well as anybody who supported us.”

As suggested by the pink and multicoloured tutus visible in the photographs, this year’s ‘Spinathon’ was 1980s-themed.

Advertisement

Marian said she and her fellow charitable bikers will have to do a big of thinking to come up with an even better theme next year.