Omagh Volunteer Centre receives ‘big help out’ from pupils

STUDENTS from Drumragh Integrated College joined forces with staff from Omagh Volunteer Centre to go on a community litter pick on Wednesday morning.
As part of ‘The Big Help Out’ campaign organised as part of the coronation, the pupils were taking part part in some local voluntary work.
With a picker in one hand, and bin bag in the other, the group scoured the Grange Park for misplaced rubbish, before taking their hunt on up the Gortin Road.
Speaking with the UlsterHerald, Martin Cassidy, from Omagh Volunteer Centre, explained how the school had approached him with the view of engaging in some useful community volunteering, and the two agreed that a litter pick would be ideal.
“They wanted to get the students into volunteering, and we came to the agreement that a litter pick would work well,” Martin said.
“We set out in the early to mid-morning, and, despite a few showers here and there, we got on very well.
“The pupils gathered a significant amount of litter, and it seemed to me that they had a positive experience of what it is to volunteer,” he added.
Thanking the school and the pupils who took part, Martin said that he hopes that the eagerness demonstrated by the pupils on Wednesday morning persists throughout their life – or at least until Friday, when they undertake another litter pick at the grounds of Drumragh school!
