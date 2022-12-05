Omagh woman starts walking club to improve mental health

A few months ago, Aisling Woodhead found herself at the lowest emotional point she had reached in her life.

“I had my children and my family, but for a long time I think everybody except me could see that I was in a bad place,” she told the Tyrone Herald.

But, determined that she would not allow herself to sink any deeper into her depression, Aisling forced herself to get out of the house and onto the road.

“I started walking and found that my perspective started to change, slowly but surely.

“With the idea that I wanted to continue helping myself, and maybe others too, I created a Facebook group and called it ‘Omagh Walking Club’.”

Still in its embryonic stages, ‘Omagh Walking Club’ is developing into a democratic forum where people can go to arrange walks around Omagh.

With just under 300 members, there are regular walks – that usually last less than an hour – on Mondays and Wednesdays, but members are free to set up their own danders outside the prescribed times.

“I know a lot of people – myself included – don’t like walking alone.

“Firstly, noted Aisling, “it is harder to motivate yourself when you are going alone. And, secondly, it can feel dangerous walking alone, especially during the darker nights.”

Walking, as Aisling remarked, is a form of exercise that requires only a basic level of fitness, and, as well as acting as a form of manageable light exercise, it provides the perfect excuse to get out of the house, have a chat, and maybe meet a few new friends.

“Sometimes, people find it easier to talk openly about how they feel with a stranger, so that is very much a part of the experience for some people.

“Others, however, just want a bit of company and fresh air,” said Aisling.

There are no expectations at Omagh Walking Club, as Aisling explained. You can come with a friend, a family member, or on your own.

“This whole thing has helped me transform how I feel in less than a year. I was in a place where I was really distressed, bursting into tears for reasons I could not always explain, and, generally, I was feeling really down. This walking group, however, along with other things, has helped me reach a place where I feel so much better in myself.”

Aisling is now pursuing a health and nutrition course, through which she intends to become a qualified coach.

“Small changes to your life and routine can make a big difference to how you feel. There is no doubt about that,” said Aisling.

This weekend presents the perfect opportunity for anybody who is interested in joining to do so, as the group plan on having a walk, followed by a coffee morning.

To find out more, search ‘Omagh Walking Club’ on Facebook and simply request to join.