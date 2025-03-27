People urged to support community litter pick this weekend

The Dooneen Education Centre is organising a community litter pick this weekend.

People are encouraged to come along and help out at the event which starts at the centre at 3pm on Saturday.

It’s almost a year since their last community litter pick and once again they are asking everyone to come and join them on Saturday to help clean up their beautiful area once again.

They also wish to promote ongoing responsibility in the area to ask those passing through to not throw the litter from their cars.

They also invite creativity from kids of all ages to produce a ‘Please do not litter our beautiful area’ poster to bring on the day.

The Dooneen committee will draw the top three posters to have them printed as permanent signage around the area. They would like to thank all their patrons for working with them to promote a clean environment and responsibly around littering.