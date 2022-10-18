Plumbridge family raise nearly £6,000 for children’s cancer

A PLUMBRIDGE family’s fundraising efforts has brought in over £5,800 for The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, which supports children who are being treated for cancer at Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Mabel and William McKernan hosted a country music and line dancing night last month in memory of their son, Samuel, who sadly passed away following a two-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, and was cared for at the Unit while receiving treatment.

The event, which was held in Newtownstewart on Friday, September 16, was well-attended by over 100 members of the local community, who donated generously to the cause. The family also received countless donations from generous friends, family, neighbours, and members of the community who couldn’t be there on the night.

Mabel McKernan told the UlsterHerald, “I am blown away by how much we have been able to raise for this incredibly important and worthwhile charity. This has really shown the strength of our local community and I want everyone to know how thankful William and myself are to those who helped us get to this fantastic amount.

“We had a brilliant night in Newtownstewart and it was great to see so many people up and dancing, enjoying the music and food, and seeing friends and neighbours who they may not have seen for a while due to the pandemic. We also had over 60 donations to our raffle, many of which were big-ticket items, and again I would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who donated prizes.

“I am proud to say that, through a variety of fundraising efforts, we have raised over £20,000 for this charity since Samuel died almost 20 years ago. However, this would not have happened were it not for the generosity of others over the years, and I am incredibly grateful for each and every donation.”

Felix Mooney, Chair of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, added, “On behalf of the Children’s Cancer Unit Charity, I would like to express our sincerest thanks to Mabel and William McKernan for their excellent fundraising efforts, as well as those in their local community who generously donated to this vital cause.

“Sadly, between 60 and 70 children in Northern Ireland are diagnosed with cancer every year and each of them will receive treatment at our special Unit. This is an unthinkable situation for many of us, but it is also a terrifying reality for children and families from right across our communities, many of whom have a challenging road ahead.

“We want these families to know they are not alone in this journey. It is our duty to help enhance the facilities and care provided to young patients, through purpose-built rooms, the latest and best equipment, training and research, but also supporting families directly too. The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity is proud to support the incredible team at the Cancer and Haematology Unit at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children, and this incredibly kind donation will play a big role in helping us continue to do so.”