Plumbridge mart raises £10,000 for Air Ambulance

STAFF at a Tyrone livestock mart have raised £10,000 over the past year for a charity providing a vital life-saving service for farming communities across the North.

Money was raised through the annual charity auction at Plumbridge Livestock Sales, where customers donated sheep and the full proceeds went to the chosen charity, Air Ambulance NI.

Local and national companies donated items and goods to be auctioned off.

Advertisement

The event was also boosted by several generous donations.

The next charity auction in Plumbridge will be held on Thursday, December 15 at 1pm. It is hoped that customers and the wider community will donate various items including livestock, vouchers, tools, animal health products and fuel.

This year Plumbridge Livestock Sales have chosen to support the Foyle Hospice and all proceeds will be used within the local palliative care team.

The organisers encourage you to join in this fundraising effort by donating or buying items. Everyone will be very welcome to attend in person or online buying is available through the LSL online platform.

For more information, please contact Alan on 07752 323058 or Allister on 07733 462000.