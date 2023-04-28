Popular Omagh barman ‘always up for the craic’

TRIBUTES have been paid to a popular Omagh barman who died suddenly on Tuesday night.

Dermot Duggan has been described by family and friends as being a fun-loving and generous man who was ‘always up for the craic’.

A well-known face around John Street, the huge darts fan had worked in a number of local bars including the Weigh Inn, the Hogs Head, and, most recently, Tipplers.

Advertisement

His funeral will take place at 10am this Saturday in Sacred Heart Church, with burial afterwards in Drumragh cemetery.

One of Dermot’s former employers, Micky Donnelly, who owns the Weigh Inn on Kevlin Road, said he had been a great member of staff and, during the pandemic, volunteered his services for Saint Vincent de Paul by delivering supplies to people in need.

Micky said, “Dermot worked at the Weigh Inn for a long time and he was a great employee whose heart was always in the right place. He was very well-known in the town and was a great and well-liked barman.

“I am involved in the local branch of Saint Vincent de Paul and, during the pandemic, Dermot came to me and said he would like to volunteer and helped out.

“He gave up a lot of his time and delivered items and supplies to people in need in the local community.

“Dermot was a huge darts fan and was a well-known face to people involved in the sport.

“I know he was very popular and well-known by the local darts fraternity and he will be sadly missed by everyone.”

Advertisement

Dermot’s brother, Steven, took to social media yesterday (Wednesday) to announce the news of his death. He also said that the entire family appreciated the support of local people who had kept Dermot in their prayers and thoughts.

Steven said, “Folks, it is with a very heavy heart that we as a family have to bring you this heartbreaking news, our much-beloved brother Dougie aka Dermot Duggan pulled his last pint at closing time last night at 11pm.

“We greatly appreciate all the prayers, calls and messages this last week, but unfortunately the big man has a job for him up in heaven.

“If you could all keep my mother, Alice, and father ‘Wee Gerry’, as you know him by, in your prayers for the next few days it would be much appreciated.”

Chris Rutledge, the owner of Tipplers in John Street, said that Dermot wasn’t just a very well-liked and loyal member of staff, but also a friend.

Mr Rutledge told the UH, “Dermot wasn’t just a member of staff he was a great friend.

“He was loyal and always there when I needed him. Tipplers will sadly miss him. He was very well-known in the town and a great barman, he always kept all our customers smiling and laughing. We are heartbroken coming to terms with the news and we will all miss him.

“Dermot was JUST a real character. “

Local barber, Aidy Glass, described Dermot as a ‘pillar of John Street’ and ‘great craic’.

Mr Glass told the UH, “All I can say is he will be sorely missed by all his friends, he was great craic and a pillar of John Street, he touched many hearts.

“A great man for the poker, he was well-known on the local scene. Dermot was a fan of Tyrone GAA and a Manchester United man through-and-through.

“He was always there to help out and he will be sadly missed by his friends and family.”

Dermot is survived by his parents Alice and Gerry and siblings Dympna Boyle, Steven and Christopher. He was a brother-in-law to Sean, Claire and Catherine, and the cherished uncle of Dana, Zara, Hollie, Jayden and Tori.