Quiz at the Birches raises money for this year’s Ulster Project

QUESTIONS were asked and fun flowed during a well-attended fundraising quiz night at the Silverbirch Hotel, Omagh, to help raise money for the young people taking part in this year’s Ulster Project.

The table quiz, which took place on Thursday past, saw children, young folks and senior citizens put their knowledge to the test, while a raffle, which featured some fabulous prizes, ensured that a good night’s entertainment was guaranteed by all.

The Ulster Project plays an important role in promoting strong positive links between communities in the Omagh area for many years, however, it was unable to function these past few years due to the Covid pandemic.

Advertisement

The cross-community initiative creates opportuniti

es among young people for the development of friendships which wouldn’t otherwise exist, encouraging the celebration of diversity, and helping to cultivate new, positive attitudes in support of peace and a genuine shared future.

Each Project group is composed of equal numbers of Catholic and Protestant teens, under the guidance of two young adult leaders.

The project involves regular group activities on a cross-community basis during the period from January to June, in preparation for a group visit to the United States in July.

Participants are hosted by American families, and experience an action-packed daily programme of activities of a recreational, social and educational nature which are designed to foster trust between the different cultures represented in the group.

For three years, the Project has been at a standstill due to the pandemic, but, happily, this year, the group has been able to re-establish the Omagh link with partner centre in Salt Lake City in Utah, and plans are well advanced for an Ulster Project group of eight teens to travel from Omagh to Salt Lake City in July 2023.

Advertisement