This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Quiz at the Birches raises money for this year’s Ulster Project

  • 17 May 2023
Quiz at the Birches raises money for this year’s Ulster Project
Ulster Project Leader Katie Ballantine (2nd left) with Sharon Hunter and Martha, Karen and Clive Ballantine. JasMc3
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 17 May 2023
1 minute read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY