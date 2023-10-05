Rare find ignites memories of old Urney Chocolates factory

A PIECE of local history made its way back home recently after a collector of memorabilia discovered a large cloth sack belonging to the old ‘Urney Chocolates’ factory.

Urney native William Haire was searching through Ebay when he made the remarkable find, which he has since added to his small, but precious collection of memorabilia of the factory.

The Urney Chocolates factory, which made chocolate crumb and chocolate bars was founded in 1921, until it was destroyed in a fire three years later.

Advertisement

Opened by Castlefinn native Harry Gallagher, the factory was then relocated to Tallaght in Dublin where it remained open as ‘Urney Chocolates’ until 1980 where it produced sweet treats such as Urney Two and Two and Urney Anytime Assortment.

Speaking this week, William Haire commented, “I remember my parents speaking about the chocolate factory when I was a boy and I’ve always had an interest in finding out more about it.

“I’d never seen one of these huge hessian sacks from the factory and couldn’t believe my eyes when it appeared on the screen; it was being sold by someone in England.

“This type of hessian sack would have been used to store the chocolate crumb which was made by the factory before being used either at the factory itself, or shipped to another company for use by them.

“Harry Gallagher was a very shrewd businessman by all accounts and acquired a load of firms across the world to make Urney chocolates and shipped them all over; at one point over a million bars a week were going to Canada and beyond.

“Also, despite the factory leaving the area in the mid 1920s, Harry was known to bus workers from here down to Tallaght on a weekly basis to work in the factory, such was the expertise acquired.

“At one stage, Urney Chocolates was one of the biggest chocolate factories in all of Europe.”

Advertisement

The hessian sack is only the latest addition to William’s collection.

“I also have a chocolate mould from the factory which I found one day by chance, just sticking out of the ground near the river.

“I didn’t know what it was originally until I picked it up and realised it was a mould, with Urney Chocolates still clearly emblazoned on it.

“I’ve also gone to Tallaght to research the factory and find other stuff and was fortunate enough to get a hold of wrappers from bygone days.

“I was contacted by a woman a few years ago who was a descendant of Harry’s and was writing a book about the factory and there’s a picture of my wrappers in the book, something of which I’m very proud.

“It was amazing to find the sack; it’s very rare to get one and in such great condition. It’s my pride and joy!”