THE Saturday Club are ‘thrilled’ to announce their latest exhibition in the Strule Arts Centre this Friday.

The Tyrone based group, aimed at supporting children and young people with disabilities across through arts and crafts are showcasing their paintings on the cafe floor of the arts centre.

A spokesperson for the group said, “The project programme rotates a variety of activities to engage with the young people including Art and painting. Painting is a way to express emotions as well as relaxing the mind. We use a range of techniques to achieve a desired effect such as sponges, cotton buds, kitchen roll holders, forks, toothbrushes along with finger and hand painting.”

They added, “These young people have produced the most amazing works of Art. They are thrilled and delighted to have their work exhibited at the Strule Arts Centre.”

Their exhibition will also showcase the works of Martin Byrne, who received a gold medal at the Special Olympics for football.

“I first came to Omagh at young age, where I went to St Mary’s Omagh then to St John High school Dromore, which is where my love for art began. However I didn’t have much school time due to epilepsy and other issues, but I did I lot volunteering at young age,” said Martin.

“I also took apart in the special Special Olympics where I won gold medal for football. When I returned I got back into volunteering through my time at the STEP class in the South West College and I found the time to get back into art and that’s how I came to the Saturday Club.”