Search underway to locate family of war medal hero

A PICTURE depicting a WWI medal, believed to have originated in Strabane, has sparked the interest of local people and, in particular, history buffs after it was shared online.

The image of the medal was posted on the Old Strabane and It’s Memories Facebook page by the current owner, Gerry Gallagher, in the hope of uncovering more information.

The bronze medal is emblazoned with the words, ‘The Great War’ and underneath is inscribed the date of 4th August 1914. Below that, is the name ‘Dalzell’ with the words ‘Shell Steel’ and a crown.

The date is reported as hugely significant as it was on this date that Britain declared war on Germany, causing the then Foreign Secretary Sir Edward Grey to utter the famous line, “The lamps are going out all over Europe, we shall not see them lit again in our life-time.”

Gerry Gallagher explained, “To be honest, I don’t know much about the medal so I was hoping to get some information. It was passed down to me by my parents. We lived in the Bowling Green and my parents were given the medal by a neighbour by the name of Mrs Smith who told them it was made in a foundry in the town, possibly on Railway Street – although I have no knowledge of any foundry in Strabane.

“I put the picture online as I had hoped that someone would know anyone by the name Dalzell and tell me more. Ideally I would like to get the medal back to the descendant of the person whose name is on it; I feel like that’s the right thing to do.”

Following his post, Gerry received a bevy of comments; unfortunately none of which have borne any fruit as of yet. Members of the group who share the last name have ruled themselves out of being descendants but as Gerry says, “A few others have contacted me privately and I’ve yet to get a chat with them, so maybe I’ll get some news and pass it on to the right family.”