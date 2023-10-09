Sion Mills celebrates anniversary of St Theresa’s Church

ON Sunday past, a significant milestone was reached in Sion Mills, when the parish celebrated the 60th anninversary of St Theresa’s Church.

The church, which is notable thanks to its prominent front façade depicting Jesus and his disciples at the Last Supper, officially opened on August 27 1963. However, the decision was taken to celebrate the anniversary on October 1, the feast day of St Thérésé Of Lisieux, patron saint of the church.

Andy Patton, community worker in Sion and former altar boy at the church commented, “The anniversary service on Sunday was absolutely beautiful, led by Fr Malachy. Fr Thomas Canning, Fr Malachy’s predecessor at St Theresa’s came back for the service, performing a special piece of music which he wrote for the occasion. Also present was the Reverend Jonathan Mc Farland from the Church of Ireland, representing the cross-community bond between the two churches in the village. We would like to thank both men for their attendance at this wonderful occasion.

“The occasion was wonderfully attended by parishioners of St Theresa’s, who marvelled at how absolutely resplendent the altar looked for the mass, meticulously done by our sacristan Stella McGinley and the beautiful singing performed by the church choir.”

After the service, a special tea was held in the nearby St Theresa’s Hall, where people gathered to talk, laugh, and share memories of the church.