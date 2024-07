A SION Mills filmmaker has had his short film ‘Idle Hands’ selected to be compete in the prestigious Film Devour Short Film Festival in Belfast.

‘Idle Hands’ is Ronan Kerrigan’s first film out of university. He wrote and directed the 15 minute film which explores the political dimension of depression in the North.

The story and characters are informed by real-life experiences of suicidal ideation, addiction, and accounts of life in Sion Mills, where the film was shot.

Advertisement

The story unfolds through the intimacy of the lead character’s hands, how they move, what they hold, and when they let go.

Ronan said that he was ‘extremely proud’ of the film and hoped it will be selected for more festivals throughout the year.

“It is all set in Sion Mills and highlights the mental health impact of living without a lot of money in a rural area can have on someone,” he said.

“This is my first film outside of University and I would like to thank NI Screen for the funding help. I am hoping that the film will be selected for a lot more festivals this year. This is very early on in the festival season and to be selected for a festival already is fantastic.”

Ronan began making films whilst studying at Belfast Metropolitan College and Ulster University.

He has had previous short films selected for other Irish festivals but this his first since finishing his studies.

The film was made with help from Timber Films and was funded with a small grant from NI Screen.

Advertisement

‘Idle Hands’ is up for awards in the Best in Show and Audience Choice categories and will be shown in the Black Box venue in Belfast on July 23.