Some disruption is likely due to icy surfaces

The Met Office have issued a yellow warning for Northern Ireland, with expectations of ice between 00:00 (UTC) on Thu 8 Dec 2022 and 18:00 (UTC) on Thursday December 8.

“Frequent wintry showers will spread into Northern Ireland through the early hours of Thursday affecting areas of County Tyrone.

These wintry showers will fall on frozen ground in many areas, leading to the formation of icy stretches on untreated surfaces – in addition, showers are likely to fall as snow on high ground.

Here’s what to expect:

Injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

Some roads and railways may be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

For useful advice from the Met Office on what to do in the winter weather, follow this link: [ https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/weather/warnings-and-advice/seasonal-advice ]